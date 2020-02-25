|
|
Linda Sue Becker Murphy, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Melvin Murphy Jr. (Lavette) and Chris Murphy; two sisters, Jan Struble (Ed) and Joy Dicus (Jerry); two brothers, Steve Becker (Halley) and Ronny Becker; three grandchildren, Trey, Christian and Chrishiya Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave., Durham, N.C. at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to local women's shelter. You may sign online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Murphy Family.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020