Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue (Becker) Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue (Becker) Murphy Obituary
Linda Sue Becker Murphy, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Melvin Murphy Jr. (Lavette) and Chris Murphy; two sisters, Jan Struble (Ed) and Joy Dicus (Jerry); two brothers, Steve Becker (Halley) and Ronny Becker; three grandchildren, Trey, Christian and Chrishiya Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave., Durham, N.C. at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to local women's shelter. You may sign online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Murphy Family.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -