Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Lloyd N. Hinshaw


1949 - 2019
Lloyd N. Hinshaw Obituary
Lloyd N. Hinshaw, 70, of Wapakoneta, died 6:06 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2018, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with his family at his side.
He was born April 12, 1949, in Lima, the son of Boyd and Mae (Roby) Hinshaw, who preceded him in death. On July 14, 1995, he married Nancy A. Young, and she survives.
Other survivors include six children, Michael (Shelly) Hinshaw, Inkster, Mich., Missy (Tom) Young, Wapakoneta, James Hinshaw, Wapakoneta, Melissa (Jason) Gaukin, Lima, Melinda Young, Wapakoneta, Matthew (Bobi Jo) Young, Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Loren Valentine, Botkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Markwood Hinshaw.
Lloyd worked as a licensed barber for 50 years. He owned and operated Lloyd's Barber Shop in Cridersville and Wapakoneta. He was a 1968 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and a 1969 graduate of the Andrews Barber College, Toledo. Lloyd was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and the First United Methodist Church, both of Wapakoneta. He enjoyed camping, playing cards with his family, fishing, woodworking, reading, OSU football, and playing Candy Crush and Criminal Case. He was also proud of his Cherokee heritage.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Rodney Ritchie officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 18, 2019
