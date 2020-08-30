1/1
Lois D. (Binkley) Madison
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois D. Madison, 93, of Wapakoneta, died 2:41 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Springs of Lima.
She was born April 10, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Elmer and Edith Elizabeth (Sweeley) Binkley, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 20, 1945, she married Donald L. Madison, and he died Nov. 7, 2007.
Survivors include two daughters, Peggy (Terry) Market, Elida, Dolly (Paul) Sharp, Lima; five grandchildren, Nathan (Andrea) Ankerman, Nina Schmitz, Nikki (Chris) Boyed, Emily (Chris) Holt, Katie (Everton) Brown; 14 great-grandchildren, Alecia, Carleigh, Pete, Mickey, Jackson, Michael, Kaylynn, Heather, Airiana, Avren, Alijah, Keira, Keirstin, and Kalvin; one great-great-grandchild, Sawyer; special friend, Karl Christian, Lima.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Ankerman, and siblings, Alton Binkley, Bonnie Long, Pauline Tully, and Ned Binkley.
Lois first worked at JC Penney, Wapakoneta, and later at Copeland Corp., Sidney. She was a seamstress, making alterations and curtains in her home. Lois was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. She was also a member of the Sues & Ques Square Dance Club, Lima. She was an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes fan, and enjoyed needlepoint, reading, and traveling. Lois also enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation for friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. The family will not be present at that time. Private funeral services will be held later, with Pastor Linda Lockwood officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the National Leukemia Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Rita's Hospice, and the staff at Elmcroft of Lima and the Springs of Lima for the excellent care their Mother received.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved