Lois Schwieterman

My sympathy goes to all of you. I have many fond memories of your mother. She was always kind and caring person.
Teresa Haas Bambauer
Lois C. Schwieterman age 90, of Spencerville passed away 5:02 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home.
She was born to George William and Vera Lucille Burden Harris of Buckland on Thanksgiving Day in 1929, at the Duchouquet Township home of her grandparents, where her mother had also been born in 1903. Located on land deeded to the family in the 1830s, it remains in the family today.
Lois' to-be husband Lloyd Bernard Schwieterman was honorably discharged from service in the U. S. Army in 1946. Lois graduated 12 years of education from Buckland High School in 1947. They met at the Wapak fairgrounds celebrating the Auglaize County Centennial in 1948 and were married at Holy Rosary Rectory in St. Mary's April 30, 1949.
In 1950 they were blessed with their first-born Linda Lou, followed in 1951 by Landa Lynn; in 1952 Laura Lee was born and Luann was born in 1953. They maintain their closeness to this day. Her family was her pride and joy; she so much appreciated and enjoyed the hours, days, and years of time spent with the younger ones who were such a wonderful part of her life.
She, her parents and siblings were all red haired. She attended all the local churches all of her life, serving in numerous offices and positions. She led Sunday School lessons for nearly 50 years.
Her first job was in the village general store at the age of 12. She cut meat, pumped gasoline, ground and smoked sausage, dipped ice cream, sold everything from nylons to carpets and postage stamps and fired the stove in the winter.
She was privileged to be an at-home mother and assisted with Alclair Builders, the family construction company. She had a license in Real Estate, Insurances and had been an activity director and Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed corresponding with friends, especially foreign pen-pals, with whom she continued contact since the early 1940s. She was privileged to visit the Holy Land where her Beloved Savior walked and stood in the waters of the Jordan River as He did.
She enjoyed living for a time at Chillicothe, in the setting of the Great Seal of Ohio, the wheat field, mountain background along side the Scioto, in a home built from native stones.
She especially loved books, rocks, and nature, but she considered her family the most precious blessing the loving God could bestow.
The Schwieterman family shared their home with many foster children, especially Jimmie and Lois, and looked after Mary and Ebony.
She was a member of the First Families of Ohio, her ancestors arriving in 1804. She was a member of the area historical and genealogical societies, holding various offices in many of them. She was a charter member of the United Wagon Trains serving many years as their chaplain. She loved the years participating in the wagon train and traveling briefly with the Bicentennial Cross Country Train. She was a member of First Families of Auglaize and Allen Counties as descendants of the pioneers.
Her philosophies for life included: "Take good care of each other," "The main thing is just don't get excited" and "Why can't we all just get along"
She is survived by Linda (William) Harthun of Lima, Landa (David) Tomlinson of Spencerville, Laura (Jack Lambert) Clementz of Spencerville and Luann (James) Everett of Cridersville; eight grandchildren: Leah Kirkpatrick, Scott (Victoryia) McGrath, Lisa (Chuck) Little, Jim (Sara) McGath, Rebecca (Brian) Van Meter, Louis (Barbara) Clementz, Timothy Shadley and Lynne (Todd) Skaggs and grandchildren: Gina Riefstahl, Amy Clementz and Heather Newport, Kristina Lambert, Brian Lambert, Amber (Sam) Wagner-Prince; great grandchildren: Jade, Tyler (Alexandria), Grant, Krysta, Lloyd, Andrew, Lane, Ethan, Jacob, Perin, Tobin, Bailey, Eli, Micah, Ryan, Alexis, Karrie, Allie, Samantha, Halie, Nick, Dylan, Cody, Mckenzie, Damran, Dakota, Devin, Sanoi, Asher, Courtney, Jack, Samantha and Hitch; and great great grandchildren Rhayn, Julie, William, Natalie, and Lucas.
Lois was preceded in death by a brother, George William Harris; a sister, Glendora Fryer; son-in-law Louis P. Clementz; great grandchildren Braden Skaggs and Annalise Shadley; brother-in-law, Lowell Schwieterman; and sisters-in-law Kathryn Harris, Beulah (Ernest) Nolan and Norma (John) Zink.
She was grateful for the dedicated services and knowledge of her cardiologist, Dr. Philip Perona and her physician, Dr. James Bowlus who provided her extra years of life she was privileged to enjoy. The excellent care and attention of the Wapak Manor staff was greatly appreciated.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Monday for those who are immune compromised, and 5- 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastors Jeanette Tangeman and Kent Place officiating; burial will be in Buckland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons or to Wycliffe Bible Translators and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.