Lorraine F. Rostorfer, 93, of Wapakoneta passed away at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1926 in Godell, Iowa to Arvin and Minnie (Stienlich) Ellis who preceded her in death. On Nov. 7, 1947 she married George Rostorfer Jr. who passed away on Aug. 10, 2012.
Survivors include two sons, Fred (Diane) Rostorfer, Frank Rostorfer, both of Wapakoneta; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Ellie (Andrew) Skief.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; a daughter-in-law, Debra Rostorfer; and five siblings.
Lorraine was a homemaker and bookkeeper for their home business. She loved fishing and was a member of the Starlight Club of Lima for the visual impaired.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman. Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Lions Club of Lima for the Starlight Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020