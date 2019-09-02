|
Lucas James Regula was a man who was loyal to his core, always with a plan and quick with a witty response. He loved his family and the cattle industry.
Lucas James Regula, 33, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 30, 2019. Lucas was born on May 8, 1986 in Lima, along with his twin sister, Lindsey, to Rick and Deb Regula. Lucas met Allison Agle in college and they married on Dec. 31, 2010. In Allison, he found his best friend, someone who challenged him and someone who loved cattle as much as he did. In 2015, Lucas and Allison welcomed their daughter Autumn Rose. Autumn inherited Lucas' out-going spirit, strong will and penchant for an exacting wardrobe. While their time together was short, they enjoyed growing together as a family and their strong bond and tenacity to persevere continues.
Lucas is survived by his wife and daughter; parents; three sisters, Brandi (Bryan) Zofkie, Lindsey (Shaun) Whetstone, and Brittani (Jake) McEvoy; grandparents, Forest and June Sawmiller, Raymond Regula; family friend and neighbor, Robert Engel; in-laws Bob and Peggy Agle, Emily (Dominic) DePompei, John and Betty Baird; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nieces and nephews who dearly loved Uncle Luke include Canaan and Vaida James Zofkie, Lorelai and his Godson, Jase Whetstone; Jennings McEvoy, and Leo and Vincent DePompei.
Lucas attended Wapakoneta High School where he wrestled and was a member of the Wapakoneta FFA. He graduated from The Ohio State University with an animal science degree and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and the OSU Livestock Judging Team.
Lucas was passionate about his career, working for Elanco Animal Health for more than ten years in roles that took him from Greenfield, Indiana to the feedyards in Garden City, Kan. to the stocker cattle in Lebanon, Tenn. He was an agile learner and respected leader. Many of Lucas' best times were spent with Elanco colleagues and customers where he strived to leave things better than how he found them.
Lucas loved cattle. He was particularly fond of high-quality show cattle and spent many hours preparing, showing and judging cattle. Luke's pride-and-joy was his first vehicle, a metallic jade green '79 Ford F250 pickup that he rebuilt with his dad.
Lucas remained grateful and focused on what matters throughout his life and cancer battle. While Lucas left us much sooner than we wanted, we know that cancer can't stop his impact on this world. His impact touched many, shaping who they are and driving them to make a positive difference. And that's exactly how his impact continues.
We ask that you help us honor Lucas by capturing a story or writing a message about him. These memories will be used to make a book to be shared with Autumn, so she can know more about the man her dad was. Please email these memories to: [email protected].
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 302 E. Pearl St., Wapakoneta, with Rev. Doug Pretorius officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Ohio State University Foundation noting "Lucas Regula" C/O Jennifer Lamb, Director of Development-Neurological Institute, Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, or to giveto.osu.edu (where 100% will fund brain cancer research at The James Cancer Hospital), or Still Kickin, a nonprofit organization founded by Nora McInerny after her husband passed away from brain cancer that helps awesome people going through awful things. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019