Lura Mae (Tootie) Werner Rickert, 97 died at 3:30 p.m., November 18, 2020 in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

She was born October 17, 1923 in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Carl F. and Cecile Miller Werner who preceded her in death.

On August 27, 1944 she married Wayne Milton Rickert who preceded her in death on June 3, 1993. Survivors include four children, Wayne Werner (Cheryl) Columbus, Ohio; Michael James (Judith) Cleveland, Georgia; Barbara Ann Dafler (Dennis), Franklin, North Carolina; and John Carl ( Karen), Cincinnati, Ohio. Additionally there are 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Lura Mae was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Joan Zimmerman.

Lura Mae was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church where she was a 60 year member of the Chancel Choir, taught Sunday school, was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women and Mary Unit, served as Co-Chair of the funeral dinner committee and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. She was a former member and past president of Junior Service League, Helen Hunt Circle and Koneta Chapter of the Eastern Stars.

Lura Mae was a class of 1941 graduate of Blume High School, a class of 1944 graduate of The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She served as a nurse for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, taught First Aid and CPR classes and was the first Soroptimist Club Visiting Nurse in Auglaize County. She was employed in the offices of Clyde W. Berry, MD. and W.R. Searcy, DDS until her retirement.

The family wishes to thank The Gardens of Wapakoneta for the wonderful care provided to Lura Mae during the three plus years she was a resident.

Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family.

Memorial Contributions to honor her long life of service to her church may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 504 Glynwood Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.

