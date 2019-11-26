|
|
Lyn Degen, 76, of Botkins passed away at 5:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1943 in VanWert to Harvey and Hazel (Reynolds) Snyder who preceded her in death. On Oct. 12, 1963, she married Jim Degen, and he survives in Botkins.
Survivors include two daughters: Jo (David) Hone of Celina, Jennifer (Kevin) Free of Botkins; two grandchildren: Tyler Free, Alivia Free; a sister, Peggy Thompson of New Jersey; a brother-in-law, Fred (Shari Moorman) Degen; two sisters-in-law, Suz (Rex) Dershem, Shirley Degen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Dave Thompson, Sonny Degen, Don Degen, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Degen.
Lyn was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After high school, she attended a business school in Minnesota. She had worked at The Fisher Cheese Co., Cotner's Hardware, Botkins Electric, and Koenig Equipment. She was an active member of Botkins United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team and going to the casino. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play basketball. Lyn didn't know a stranger and had a kind heart. She loved helping others, taking care of animals, and lunch dates with her countless friends. Most of all, her family will miss having her on their annual family vacation in Tennessee at the Smokey Mountains.
Funeral services will begin at 6p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Botkins Athletic Boosters or to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019