Lynn A. Neimeyer


Lynn A. Neimeyer Obituary
Lynn A. Neimeyer, 66, of Lima, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 8:53 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following a sudden illness.
She was born April 20, 1953, in Painesville, the daughter of Hiram T. and Sharon V. (Mooney) Argo, Jr., who preceded her in death. On March 8, 1996, she married Craig A. Niemeyer, and he died June 28, 2015.
Survivors include three children, Alysia McKercher, Lima, Josh Hemenway, Heath, FL, Tracy (Chuck) Miller, Wapakoneta; five grandchildren, Eli James, Isaiah Price, Ian Newport, Garrett Miller, and Jacob Miller.
Lynn was a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening, lending a helping hand to anyone in need, and most especially spending time with her family.
In accordance with Lynn's wishes, there are no public services planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Crippled Children and Adults Assn. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
