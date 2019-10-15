|
Marcia Jane Brown, 72, of Wapakoneta, died 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born April 21, 1947, in Connellsville, Pa., the daughter of Carl W. Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Butler) Harlan, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Robert M. (Michelle) Brown, Wapakoneta; a grandson, Zachary Brown; siblings, James Harlan, Delphos, Gregory A. Harlan, Wapakoneta, and Rebecca Sue Harlan, Van Wert; close friend and Michelle's mother, Donna Paul.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Elizabeth Rose, and a brother, Carl W. Harlan Jr.
Marcia retired in 2003 from Westinghouse-Sunstrand Corporation. She was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. She enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with her family and caring for her cat "Sweetie Pie".
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019