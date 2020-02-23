|
Marcy Ann Looney, 49, of Troy, died 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital of Dayton.
She was born Feb. 21, 1971, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Beverly (Wallace) Boller, of St. Marys, and Dave Looney, of Minster.
Other survivors include five children, Mitchell Woehler, Troy; Matthew Woehler, Wapakoneta; Morgan Woehler, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Michael Bishop, Sidney; Mason Bishop, Sidney; two brothers, Paul Looney, Charles Looney; a former husband, Mark Woehler, Wapakoneta.
A homemaker, Marcy was a 1989 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and attended The Ohio State Beauty Academy. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and the outdoors.
Funeral services will be 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Human Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 24, 2020