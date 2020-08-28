1/1
Margaret A. "Peg" Hines Steinberger
1923 - 2020
Margaret A. "Peg" Hines Steinberger, 97, of St. Marys, died 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Otterbein of St. Marys.
She was born June 17, 1923, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of John and Veronica (Berg) Schumm, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 22, 1942, she married Cletus W. Hines, and he died June 28, 1991. Then on Dec. 12, 1992, she married Al Steinberger, and he preceded her in death in Nov. 2004.
Survivors include children, Mark (Diane) Hines, Wapakoneta; Jean Goodrich, Florida; Nancy (David) Hines-Mize, Cincinnati; Bill (Nancy) Hines, Idaho; Anita (Dan) Stephenson, Florida; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren;12 Steinberger step-children and their families, including Ed and Rita Steinberger.
Peg was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a 1941 graduate St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta. Peg was the oldest living member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood. She enjoyed polka dancing, traveling, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood, with Deacon Martin Brown officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Capital Improvement Fund or St. Thomas Cemetery Memorial Fund. There is no public visitation planned and arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
