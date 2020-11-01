Marian Joanne Wolfe, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 2:44 p.m., Thursday. Oct. 29, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Lima, the daughter of Morris and Inez (Bowden) Butcher, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include, a daughter, Peggy (Nick) Earl, Wapakoneta; two grandchildren, Nicole Earl Smith and Jon (Natalie) Earl; five great-grandchildren, Taylor (Alex) Wheeler, Drake Harris, Miranda Smith, Kendall Earl and Carter Earl; two great great-grandchildren, Beau and Bobbi Wheeler; and her former husband, Smilie Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Wolfe; siblings, Morris Butcher, Paul Butcher, Bill Butcher, John Butcher, and Eleanor Van Schoyck, and her special friend, Ken Harrod.
Joanne retired after 26 years of service from the Wapakoneta City Schools as executive secretary to the superintendent. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. Joanne was a former member of the Junior Service League, Soroptomist, Eastern Star, and the Wapakoneta Country Club. An avid golfer, she was enjoyed cooking and playing bridge.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, Pastor Mike Westbay officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In accordance with current state regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.