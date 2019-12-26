|
Maria T. Hunlock, 59, of Wapakoneta, died 7:40 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
She was born July 14, 1960, in Las Cruces, N.M., the daughter of Earl F. and Darla J. (Hiatt) Bayhan, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include close friend and companion, Alan Steinke, Wapakoneta; three daughters, Jessica (Ron) Meyer, Spencerville; (twins) Jamie (Bryan) Brooks, Delphos, and Mandy (Lance) Kehres, Delphos; seven grandchildren; siblings, Susan Ratliff, Texas; Martha Mack, Ohio; Richard Bayhan, Arizona; Daniel Bayhan, New Mexico; and Paul Bayhan, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Geronimo "Chris" Bayhan, Patrick "Runt" Bayhan, and Cochise "Coe" Bayhan.
Maria was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 209, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood, with Rev. Barry Stechschulte officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019