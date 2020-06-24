Marilyn C. "Cindy" Chadwick
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn C. "Cindy" Chadwick, 93, of Wapakoneta, died 2:12 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in St. Johns, the daughter of Jacob E. and Mary B. (Gross) Swartz. On July 14, 1950, she married Richard C. "Chad" Chadwick, and he died Oct. 22. 2003. They were the parents of one son, R. Mark Chadwick, and he died March 8, 2017.
Cindy retired in 1982 from the Wapakoneta City Schools, where she taught music for 32 years. She attended Ohio Northern University and was a graduate of the Bowling Green State University. Cindy was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta.
Survivors include a sister, Marjorie (Donald) Carter, Waynesfield; a nephew, Randy (Alice) Carter, Waynesfield; two nieces, Sherry (Tom) Grove, Holland, and Lori (Dale) Madaj, Lima.
In addition to her parents, husband and son, Cindy was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Swartz.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ. While we ask social distance be maintained, family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved