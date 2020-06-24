Marilyn C. "Cindy" Chadwick, 93, of Wapakoneta, died 2:12 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in St. Johns, the daughter of Jacob E. and Mary B. (Gross) Swartz. On July 14, 1950, she married Richard C. "Chad" Chadwick, and he died Oct. 22. 2003. They were the parents of one son, R. Mark Chadwick, and he died March 8, 2017.

Cindy retired in 1982 from the Wapakoneta City Schools, where she taught music for 32 years. She attended Ohio Northern University and was a graduate of the Bowling Green State University. Cindy was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta.

Survivors include a sister, Marjorie (Donald) Carter, Waynesfield; a nephew, Randy (Alice) Carter, Waynesfield; two nieces, Sherry (Tom) Grove, Holland, and Lori (Dale) Madaj, Lima.

In addition to her parents, husband and son, Cindy was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Swartz.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ. While we ask social distance be maintained, family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.

