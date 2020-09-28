Marilyn J. Byrne, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 6:48 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Gerald Douglas and Vivian Inez (Yant) McDorman, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 25, 1950 she married Richard N. "Dick" Byrne, and he died July 7, 2010.
Survivors include eight children, Kathy (Joe) Schulte, Cridersville, Mike (Cheryl) Byrne, Lima, John (Barb) Byrne, Elida, Mark Byrne, Wapakoneta, Marty (Denny) Kemper, Wapakoneta, Bill (Linda) Byrne, West Milton,Paul (Anita) Byrne, Wapakoneta, and Becky (Bob) Bogden, Warren, MI; 22 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a brother, Duane (Joyce) McDorman, Courtland; a sister, Kay McConnel, Dayton; and a sister-in-law, Cathy McDorman, Delaware.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Lynn McDorman; a grandson; three great grandsons; and a brother-in-law, Jack McConnel.
Marilyn worked as a registered nurse at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, the offices of Dr. Herman, M.D. and Dr. Stienecker, M.D., and retired from the Auglaize Acres. She was a 1947 graduate of Shawnee High School, and a 1950 graduate of the St. Rita's School of Nursing. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and its Resurrection and Adult choirs. She was also a member of K of C Fourth Degree Ladies, the former Christian Mothers Sodality, card club, the Wapakoneta Woman's Club, and the St. Rita's Nurses Alumni Assn. She enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidering, shopping, and in her younger years, golfing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, Rev. David Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from noon- 1 p.m., Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, or American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.