Marilyn June Mertz
1931 - 2020
Marlyn June Martz, age 89 of Buckland, passed at 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Auglaize Acres in Wapakoneta.
She was born April 15, 1931 to the late John Harvey and Leota Blackburn Sprague. On June 25, 1949 she married James Franklin Martz who passed May 13, 2005.  
Mrs. Martz was a homemaker, had worked at Nameplate in Spencerville, the Orchard Tree Restaurant in St. Mary's, and most recently the Olde Tyme Grille in Buckland.  She was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ. She loved doing embroidery, which she did for many years. 
She is survived by a daughter - Trudi J. (Joe) Vargo of Wapakoneta; two grandchildren - Jamie Slaughter and Jessica Rich; five great grandchildren - Wesley Slaughter, Elyssia Slaughter, Jaina Slaughter, Alexander Linn, and Addica Huebner.
She was preceded in death by a daughter - Leann Rich who passed on October 16, 2020 and two brothers - Gene Sprague and Jack Sprague.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Private burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery.
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, visitation for the immune compromised will be 
from 2-3 p.m., Friday at the funeral home and visitation will follow for others from 3-6 p.m., Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckland United Church of Christ.
Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home (For the immune compromised)
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home (All others)
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
NOV
21
Burial
Buckland Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
