Marjorie Ann (Gren) Brentlinger, 89, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Friday. April 10, 2020, at The Gardens, Wapakoneta.
She was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Fostoria, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Weinandy) Burns, who preceded her in death. In 1951, she married Edward Gren, and he died Dec. 3, 1963. Then in 1970, she married Lou Brentlinger, and he died March 6, 2011.
Survivors include three children: Dan (Diane) Gren, Denise Gren Wintzer, and Fred Gren, all of Wapakoneta;
grandchildren, Eddie Gren, Kevin Gren, Ryan (Tess) Gren, Marcus (Lauren) Wintzer, Sarah Wintzer, Julie (Shawn) Wintzer Gossard, and Kristin (Ryan) McDonald; great grandchildren, Rylee Murphy, Serenity McDonald, Daniel Gren, Scarlett Gren, Gideon Wintzer, and Ruby Gossard; sisters, Donna Altweiss, Findlay, Phyllis (Joe) Hulderman, and Jim (Carol) Burns, both of Fostoria.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carl Wintzer, and her siblings, Robert Burns, Mary Lou Cool, Eileen Lucius, Betty Moes, and Theresa Karns.
Marge was retired from the Home Savings & Loan Co., Wapakoneta. She had previously worked at Peoples National Bank and the office of Dr. Berry, M.D., both of Wapakoneta. She was a graduate Hopewell-Loudon High School. A devote catholic, Marge was passionate about her faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. She served as a Eucharistic Minister to area nursing homes for many years. Family always came first in her life and she loved to watch her grandchildren participate in their various activities, especially baseball. Marge had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. She also enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, and working outside in her yard.
Due the current health restrictions, private Mass of Christian Burial will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020