Marjorie J. (Johnson) Endel


1934 - 2020
Marjorie J. (Johnson) Endel Obituary
Marjorie J. Endel, 85, of Waynesfield passed away 9:50 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Otterbein, St. Marys.
She was born Aug. 3, 1934 in Paulding County to Lewis and Glenna (Lighthill) Johnson who preceded her in death. On March 5, 1955, she married Ted L. Endel Sr. and he passed Sept. 30, 2014.
Survivors include four children, Bonnie (Tim) Binkley of Celina, Becky Lee Endel of Floresville, Texas, Barbara (Mirjam Dekker) Endel of Whately, Mass., Ted (Kelly) Endel Jr. of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Timothy Binkley Jr., Mark Binkley, Lydia Endel-McCoy, Doug Endel, Jennifer Burgoon; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded death by a brother and sister.
Marjorie was an amazing and supportive Army wife to her husband and family. She was a member of the Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, Dover, Tenn. She was also an avid reader and continuous learner. She enjoyed gardening and had an excellent sense of humor. Most of all she loved her family dearly. 
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Jean Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grandlake Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020
