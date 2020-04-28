Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wapakoneta, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Kinninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. Kinninger


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie L. Kinninger Obituary
Marjorie L. Kinninger, 97, of Wapakoneta, died 11:30 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Auglaize County, the daughter of Martin and Freda (Schaub) Kinninger, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her family, Robert (Jean) Kinninger, Wapakoneta, Kay (John H.-dec) Meier, The Colony, Texas, and their respective families.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Henry Kinninger.
Marjorie retired form the G.A. Wintzer & Son Co., Wapakoneta. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and a graduate of St. Joseph High School, both of Wapakoneta. Marjorie enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St, Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Live streaming of the funeral service may be viewed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -