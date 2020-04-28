|
Marjorie L. Kinninger, 97, of Wapakoneta, died 11:30 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Auglaize County, the daughter of Martin and Freda (Schaub) Kinninger, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her family, Robert (Jean) Kinninger, Wapakoneta, Kay (John H.-dec) Meier, The Colony, Texas, and their respective families.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Henry Kinninger.
Marjorie retired form the G.A. Wintzer & Son Co., Wapakoneta. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and a graduate of St. Joseph High School, both of Wapakoneta. Marjorie enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St, Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Live streaming of the funeral service may be viewed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020