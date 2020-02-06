Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Mark Roller


1949 - 2020
Mark Roller Obituary
Mark Roller, age 70, of Kennebunkport, Maine, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 1, 2020.
Mark moved to Maine from Ohio in 1972. He had a fulfilling career in banking, raised a family and was active in the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust (KCT).
Mark is survived by his wife Gail, their children Allison Roller-Alling and Phil Roller, brother Robert Roller (including family) and sister Melanie Wahrer (including family).
Mark was preceded in death by a sister, Karla Roller-Lusby.
Mark loved walking and working in the fields and trails of KCT accompanied by his wife and their dog Chester.
A memorial gathering of family and close friends was held on Feb. 2, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made in his name. Send donations to Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, "Meadow Woods Preserve" P.O. Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, Maine.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020
