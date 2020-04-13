|
|
Martha Imwalle Scherer, 91, of St. Marys, died 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born Feb. 23, 1929, in St. Marys, the daughter of John and Appolona (Naseman) Tobens. She married Richard Imwalle in 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1976. She married Richard Scherer on May 31, 1980, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Eric (Gwen) Imwalle of St. Marys; Sonnie (Robert) Bernardi of Celina; Allen (Karen) Imwalle of St. Marys; Cindy (Stan) Steinke of Wapakoneta; Rick (Tori) Imwalle of St. Marys; Kim Imwalle of Celina; Holly (Mike) Kurtz of Farmersville; Tammy Imwalle of Dayton; Scott (Jemma) Imwalle of Wallace, N.C. She is also survived by two step-children: Rick (Melissa) Scherer of Vandalia; Mary (Keith) Jenkins of Vandalia. She is survived by her 28 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her siblings: Bob Tobens; Carol Long; Margaret Tobens; and Beck Rhodes; by an infant son, David Imwalle; a sister-in-law, Alice Tobens; a special aunt, Adeline Kleinhenz; grandson, John Brower.
Martha was a 1947 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was active in the Altar Society and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Her life was dedicated to caring for her family. She enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery work for them.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike Dewine, and the Ohio Department of Health during the pandemic, private, family-only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Rd., St. Marys, the Reverend Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences and memorial gifts may be sent to Martha's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020