Marvin Albert Kohler
1934 - 2020
Marvin Albert Kohler, 86, of Wapakoneta passed away at 4:59 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born on August 20, 1934 in Wapakoneta, to Albert and Florence (Dieringer) Kohler who preceded him in death. On August 29, 1964 he married Evelyn Kill and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children: Marlene Sciotto, Alberta (Michael) Hawk, Duane Kohler, all of Wapakoneta; nine grandsons; four granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.
Marvin attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 -1959 and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed most of his days being out on his farm and loved Allis-Chalmers. He also worked at Hutchinson Shell for 25 years where he enjoyed meeting many people. He was an active member of both St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as a past secretary. He will be remembered as being a very hard-working and strong man with also having a kind heart and an easy going personality.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445.
Family and friends may call today (Tuesday) from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10 a.m. on Wednesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta where social distancing and masks are recommended.
Memorial contributions may be directed to any veteran organization.
The Kohler family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
