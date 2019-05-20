Marvin Dale Fisher, 86, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in his home, with his family at his side.

He was born Dec. 18, 1932, on a farm in Clay Township, Auglaize County, the son of Arthur L. and Marie (Koch) Fisher. On April 19, 1958, he married his loving wife of 60 years, Louise (Manger) Fisher, who preceded him in death on July 9, 2018.

Other survivors include five children, Tony Fisher, Pam (Tim) Coon, Vicki (Tim) Reineck, Philip (Kimberly) Fisher, and Paula (Jim) Sawmiller; grandchildren, Alex Fisher, James (Lindsay Boggs) Dailey II, Michael (Alysia Goss) Dailey, Kasey (Nate Bice) Dailey, Laura Dailey, Jamie (Devan) Selanders, Rachel (Aaron Panning) Reineck, Eden Fisher, Jacob Sawmiller, Emma (Gabbi German) Sawmiller, and Jenna Sawmiller; great-grandchildren, Amelia Dailey, Austin Lim, Bella Goss, Chance and Zayden Bice, Kyra Dailey, Hunter Shroyer, and Kallea Shoffner; a brother in law, Thomas (Carol) Manger; two sisters-in-law, Kay Manger and Mary Agnes Fisher; numerous nieces and nephews.

Marvin was welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Louise, granddaughters, Angela Reineck and Emily Ridenour; his parents, Arthur and Marie Fisher; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Kate Manger; his siblings, Freda Heddleson, Richard (Helen) Fisher, Delbert (Janet) Fisher, Merle Fisher, Dolores (George) Ruck, and Wayne Fisher; his brother-in-law Paul Richard "Bung" Manger, and sister-in-law Patricia (Bob) Pickering.

A 1950 graduate of Blume High School, he was in the Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War, stationed stateside, manning radar installations, in Michigan. Marvin worked many places, including the Wapakoneta Fire Department, City of Wapakoneta, a neon sign company in Lima, and finally retiring from West Ohio Gas Company in 1995. Marvin was active in local youth sports, having coached and umpired summer baseball and slo-pitch softball and refereed basketball and football for 25 years. He was an avid Buckeyes, Reds and Indians fan. Growing up on a farm never left his soul. Everywhere he lived, he had some type of garden. Marvin grew up attending St. Marks Lutheran Church. In 1969, he became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where, in his younger years volunteered at the Fourth of July Festival poker table. Early morning fishing was one of his favorite pastimes. He and Louise enjoyed going to casinos in Las Vegas, Indiana, and Canada after retirement.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, and 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, at the church following the mass. Burial will be at a later time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

The family would like to offer a special "thank you" to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Rita's Medical Center, St. Rita's Home Care, St. Rita's Hospice, and Drs. George and Parmie Herman.