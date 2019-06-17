Mary Ann Carrig, 82, of rural Wapakoneta, died 1:45 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Ted and Stella (Bury) Rakoczy, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 22, 1955, she married Thomas R. Carrig, and he died July 25, 2008.

Survivors include five children, Thomas G. (Penny) Carrig, Kenton, Kathleen (Dorance) Thompson, Cridersville, Tim (Robin) Carrig, Kenton, Mary (Jerry) Beech, Wapakoneta, Theresa (Jose) "Terri Carrig" Guillen, Lima; a son-in-law, Paul Smith, New Albany, Ind.; 16 grandchildren, Steven Smith, Jason Smith, Kari (Adam) Waters, Lauren (Austin) Reynolds, Daisy (Chris) Shafer, Alan (Brooke) Carrig, Natalie Carrig, Jessica Stevens, Derek (Addi) Thompson, Alex Thompson, Ryan (Andi) Carrig, Sean Carrig, Andrew (Shalynn) Beech, Marissa, Brandon, and Mikaela Guillen; numerous great grandchildren and extended family; a brother-in-law, Charles (Mina) Carrig; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Rakoczy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen Carrig and Suzanne Smith; a grandson, Brian Guillen; and a brother, Eugene W. Rakoczy.

A homemaker, Mary Ann worked as the assistant to the Auglaize County Fair Board secretary for 18 years, retiring when she was 80 years old. She also worked at Lazarus, Lima, and was an Auglaize Co. poll worker. A graduate of St. Hedwig's High School in Dearborn, Mich., she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and a former member of the Ohio State University Extension Homemakers. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, cooking, and most especially, spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann also enjoyed hosting family holiday gatherings at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jared Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Junior Fair Boosters, or the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary