Mary Ann McCarty, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 8:09 a.m., Sunday March 10, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born May 25, 1928, in Waynesfield, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Cullen) Copeland, who preceded her in death. On June 8, 1947, she married Bernard D. "Bernie" McCarty, and he died March 6, 2012.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald J. McCarty.

Mary Ann is survived by a close friend, Pam South, and several cousins.

Mary Ann, along with her husband Bernie, was co-owner and operator of McCarty Oil Co. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, and a graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Funeral services will begin 2 p.m., Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Union Twp., Auglaize Co. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunealhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary