Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Copeland) McCarty


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann (Copeland) McCarty Obituary
Mary Ann McCarty, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 8:09 a.m., Sunday March 10, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born May 25, 1928, in Waynesfield, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Cullen) Copeland, who preceded her in death. On June 8, 1947, she married Bernard D. "Bernie" McCarty, and he died March 6, 2012.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald J. McCarty.
Mary Ann is survived by a close friend, Pam South, and several cousins.
Mary Ann, along with her husband Bernie, was co-owner and operator of McCarty Oil Co. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, and a graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen High School.
Funeral services will begin 2 p.m., Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Union Twp., Auglaize Co. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunealhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now