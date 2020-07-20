1/1
Mary D. (Hilgefort) Schmiesing
1928 - 2020
Mary D. (Hilgefort) Pleiman Schmiesing, age 92, of Lane Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born March 20, 1928, near Fort Loramie, to the late Henry and Lena (Gaier) Hilgefort. On July 9, 1949, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie, Mary was married to Joseph Pleiman who preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 1976. On Nov. 23, 1979, also at St. Michael Church, Mary was married to Cletus Schmeising who preceded her in death on April 1, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Pleiman and Mary Lynn Murphy of Piqua, and Gary and Karen Pleiman of Sidney; six grandchildren: Shelly and Mark Kemper, Nicole and Corey Gasson, Aaron and Elizabeth Pleiman, Craig Pleiman and Jillian Kinney, Eric and Ashley Pleiman, Leslie and Aaron Boyer and 19 great-grandchildren; eleven step-children: Barbara and Dennis Marchal of Springboro, Gerald Schmiesing of Sidney, Eunice and Mike Ernst of Minster, Bill Schmiesing of Piqua, David and Diane Schmiesing of Springboro, Richard and Cindy Schmiesing of Sidney, Jane and Larry Henderson of Craig, Colo., Diane and Dennis Hoying of Troy, Fred and Becky Schmiesing of Minster, Mark and Brenda Schmiesing of Sidney, Ron and Kim Schmiesing of Houston, Pam and Tom Kerrigan of Sidney, Jo Schmiesing of Piqua and numerous step-grand and great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters in-law also survive.
She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Pat Pleiman and two step daughters-in-law, Cindy Schmiesing and Gladys Schmiesing; three siblings, Henry Hilgefort, Robert Hilgefort, and Richard and Joan Hilgefort along with sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Garold Sanders, Rosemary and Paul Christman, and Norman and Helen Pleimann as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Mary retired in 1979 from Fort Loramie Local School where she had been a cook for nearly twenty years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been past president of St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. She was also an election poll worker. Mary enjoyed playing cards, ball room dancing and supporting her grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be required at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
