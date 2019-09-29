Home

Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH
Mary "Helen" Gierhart


1927 - 2019
Mary "Helen" Gierhart Obituary
Mary "Helen" Gierhart, age 92 of Sun City Center, Fla. (formerly of Sidney) passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
Helen was born in Orange Township, Sidney, on April 30, 1927 to the late Harry and Genevieve (Cole) Keiber. She attended Orange Township schools and worked many years at Miller's Dress Shop, downtown Sidney.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years Richard Gierhart in 2001; sisters, Clara Woodruff and Ruth Keiber; and one grandchild.
Helen is survived by her children, Gary Gierhart and Earnest Mackey of Lakeland, Fla., Barbara and Mike Kinstle, Wapakoneta, Linda Bristow, Sun City Center, Fla., Dennis Gierhart, Sun City Center, Fla., Karen and Perry Connor, Apollo Beach, Fla., Ronald Gierhart and George Sargent, Covington, David and Donna Gierhart, Acworth, Ga., and Sandy Smith, Sun City Center, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great friends along with her loving companion, Sophie.
Helen was an avid fan of John Wayne and in her later years got to sing and dance with "Elvis". She will be greatly missed.
Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. Online memories may be submitted at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
