Mary Helen Presar, 99, of Wapakoneta, died 2:30 a.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born Oct. 23, 1919, in Auglaize County, the daughter of Joe and Ada (Seifert) Harshbarger, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 3, 1940, she married Lee F. "Tater" Presar, and he died Nov. 30, 2000.

Survivors include four children, Linda (Wilbur) Doseck, Joe (Judie) Presar, Randy (Deb) Presar, Pam (Joe) Wachauf, all of Wapakoneta; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Phipps; a granddaughter, Jodie Presar; and her siblings, Don Harshbarger, Janelle Sealschott, Betty Grigsby, Dick Harshbarger, and Jim Harshbarger.

A homemaker, Mary Helen worked at Fisher Cheese Co., and Murphys 5 and 10, both of Wapakoneta. She was a 1937 graduate of St. Joseph High School, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she active with the Ladies' Sewing Group and the Resurrection Choir. Mary Helen's hobbies included playing cards, and reading. In her younger years, along with her husband "Tater", she enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Wednesday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta manor Activity Fund or St. Rita's Hospice.