Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Mary Jo (Young) Haggard


1941 - 2019
Mary Jo (Young) Haggard Obituary
Mary Jo Haggard, age 78 of Waynesfield, passed at 8:12 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 31, 1941 in Lima. Her parents Samuel and Beulah Young are deceased. On June 25, 1961 she married Jackson Lee Haggard, who passed on June 11, 2017.
Mary Jo graduated from Shawnee High School. She worked at the Waynesfield School and then Holloways Sportswear in Jackson Center. She enjoyed camping and reading. She was a former member of the Kenton Coffee Cups and a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles #691.
Survivors include five sons - Donald (Barb) Haggard Sr. of Delphos; Ronald (Adell) Haggard of Wapakoneta; Bruce (Emily) Haggard of Delphos; Daryl (Kim) Haggard of Wapakoneta; and Kevin Haggard of Waynesfield; 11 grandchildren - Donald Jr., Curtis, Joseph (Lauren), Dustin, Tanner, Cory, Deven, Derek, Hali, Chelsi, and Brandon; a great grandson - Kaden; and a sister - Sue Sackinger of Lima.
She was preceded in death by a daughter - Diane Haggard and two sisters - Lynn Hastings and Mary Jo's twin - Ann Hastings.
Funeral services will begin 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences may shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019
