Mary Jocele Osborne Bercaw or "Jo" as she preferred to be called passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:07 a.m. at her home in Wapakoneta surrounded by her family.
Jo was born on March 10, 1933 in Bellefontaine, to Louis Edgar and Hazel Margaret Aldridge Osborne, who preceded her in death.
Jo was first married to John Kemper in 1951 and they were divorced in 1966. She then married Walter David Bercaw on Dec. 26, 1979.
Jo is survived by her companion of 11 years, Gilbert D. Campbell of Wapakoneta, and two-step sons, Bill (Vera) Bercaw of Disputante, Va. and Mike Bercaw of Norwalk; two step-granddaughters, Sarah Bercaw and Elisabeth Bercaw of Disputante, Va. She is also survived by eight nieces: Jeanne Elliott Bidwell, Chesterland; Connie Sidener Pierce, Mesa, Ariz.; Diana Sidener Gibson, Apache Junction, Ariz.; Cindy Elliott Tamplin, Lebanon; Gayla Thompson (Gary) Michael, Dayton; Debra Thompson (Kevin) Downey, Kettering; Rosazanna Sidener (Kenny) Pollard, Harrod; and Tina Sidener (Paul) Roberts of LaFollette, Tenn.; three nephews, Robert (Debbie) Sidener, Wapakoneta; Richard Elliot, Bowling Green; and Dale (Connie) Thompson, Fayetteville, N.C. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews who all loved "Aunt Jo" dearly, as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter David Bercaw on July 31, 2002; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Jeanette (Claude) Elliott, Phyllis (Robert, Sr.) Sidener, Marilyn (Tommy) Thompson; one brother, Gene Osborne, who died in infancy; a nephew, Jeff Thompson; and a great nephew, Donnie Gordon.
Prior to her retirement, she worked many years for Wenger Insurance of Lima. Aunt Jo loved dogs and through out her life always had at least one and will meet them at the Rainbow Bridge as she joins the rest of her family in heaven. Jo was a 1951 graduate of Roundhead High School and was Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Wapakoneta. Jo loved to travel and made many scrapbooks of her trips throughout the years as well as family heritage albums. In addition to scrapbooking, Jo had many interests; she loved to sew, crochet, read, garden, work and play games on her computer. She was also proud that she came from a long line of family members who were in the military and were represented in every war from the Revolutionary War through Desert Storm.
Per her request, there will be no services and her cremated remains will be buried with her parents in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, at a later date. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Putnam County Home Care and Hospice for their care and support during this journey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Putnam County Home Care and Hospice or the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020