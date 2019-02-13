Mary "Sis" Kantner, 86, of St. Marys, died 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born Feb. 22, 1932, in St. Marys, the daughter of Norbert and Mary (Rieger) McEvoy.

She married Donald "Fuzz" Kantner on July 31, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2007.

Sis is survived by her children: Robert (Donna) Kantner of St. Marys; Pamela Jackson of Lima; Denise Brown of St. Marys.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rob (Kellie) Kantner; Brian (Cori) Kantner; James (Kim) Brown; Angela Jackson; Ryan Jackson; by her step-grandchildren: Andy Zink; Diana Lefeld; Claire Zink. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother, Tim (Antonia) Esser of Medina.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Kantner; her brothers: William McEvoy and Tom McEvoy; her sister, Joann Giere.

Sis was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, and the Altar Society. She was the secretary of her family business, Wapak Tool and Die Company, and was the owner of Sis' Ceramics for many years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Father Tony Cutcher, celebrant. Private family burial rites will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to either Holy Rosary Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis, TN. Mrs. Kantner's funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.