|
|
Friday, April 10, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla., I lost the love of my life, Mary Katherine "Kate" Kent Carson.
There are no words to describe the love we had. She fought the bravest battle against metastatic breast cancer that anyone would fight. She endured years of pain and suffering without complaint. Kate was brave and ever-optimistic throughout her treatment. Kate was always happy, she had a million dollar smile that never wavered. She was, without a doubt, the most caring, giving and loving person I have ever been around in my entire life. She brightened everyone's life that she encountered. Kate was loved by many and everyone loved my Kate.
Kate is survived by her husband, Steve Carson; her step-daughter Grace Ellis; her brother Jim Kent who lives in Ohio; niece Emily Venable; and nephew Jessie Kent, both in California.
Because of the virus, the family will wait until it is safe before we have services.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020