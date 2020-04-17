Home

More Obituaries for Mary Katterheinrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Ramga) Katterheinrich


1930 - 2020
Mary (Ramga) Katterheinrich Obituary
Mary (Ramga) Katterheinrich, 90, of New Knoxville, died April 14, 2020 at Elmwood Living Center of New Bremen .
She was born Feb. 19, 1930, North of the village of Buckland to Earl McKinley Ramga and Edna Irene (Graessle) Ramga. On July 10, 1950, in Decatur, Ind., she married Addis Lee Katterheinrich, whom preceded her death on July 17, 2016 .
She is survived by two sons, Tom (Marna) Katterheinrich, and Bill (Lynda) Katterheinrich, one daughter, Linda Myers, a daughter-in-law, Ruth Katterheinrich, all of New Knoxville; and four grandchildren, Rachel Katterheinrich, Susan (Matthew) Burke, Alisa Katterheinrich and Laura Katterheinrich; siblings, Imogene Roser, of Cridersville and Virginia Hardesty, Marlene Elliott and Charles (Janice) Ramga, all of Wapakoneta; sisters-in law, Alfreda Ramga, Phyllis Ramga.  
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Addis; two sons, Paul Katterheinrich and David Katterheinrich; and brothers-in-law, Norman Roser, Charles Hardesty, Joe Elliot and Fred (Donna) Katterheinrich; eight siblings, Annabelle (Kermit) Hoge, Donald Ramga, John Edwin Ramga, Herbert Ramga, Alice (Roland)Truesdale, Robert Ramga ,Christine (Joe) Steinke and Carl (Juanita) Ramga.
She was a graduate of Buckland High School (Class of 1948).  Mary grew up on the family farm near Kossuth. Mary had been a  high school cheerleader, a 4-H member, and had worked at Nameplate, Spencerville. She enjoyed her family, attending auctions, her collections and keeping her home immaculate. Her memberships included First Church of New Knoxville, St. Marys Boat Club, and was a life member of the New Knoxville Historical Society.
Private family burial rites will take place at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Church of New Knoxville Radio Broadcast Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net. Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Mrs. Katterheinrich's funeral arrangements.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
