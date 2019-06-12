Mary V. Hoffman, 91, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin, Dublin.

Born March 17, 1928 in Clintonville, Pa., she was the daughter of George H. Vogus and Clara Dillon Vogus. She married Gerald L. Hoffman on July 31, 1948 who preceded her in death. Her parents and her brother, George R. Vogus, and her sister-in-law also preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by her two children, Barbara Hoffman and her husband, Jeffrey Neidert, and Gregg Hoffman and his wife, Beth Pusecker. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Rachel Hoffman and John Hoffman, and one nephew and one niece.

A 1945 graduate of Clintonville High School, Mary went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa. in 1948. She began her teaching career in Grove City, Pa. and Clintonville, Pa. She then spent a number of years as a full-time mother. During that time the family moved to seven different towns in Pennsylvania and Ohio as her husband's job transfers necessitated. They eventually settled in Wapakoneta, where they remained for 35 years.

Mary returned to teaching in 1966 in St. Marys, where she taught math and algebra, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teachers' sorority. In 1996, Mary and Gerald moved to the Columbus area to be near family.

A family service will be held at a later date at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville, Pa. with interment at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .