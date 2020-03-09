|
Matthew D. Rupert, 47, of Wapakoneta, died at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 13, 1973 in St. Marys to Rusty and Vickie (Huddleston) Rupert.
He is survived by: father Rusty (Debra) Rupert of Wapakoneta; mother Vickie Lhamon of Wapakoneta; brother Clinton (Beth) Rupert of Wapakoneta; step-sister Marci (Bob) Sease of Upper Sandusky; nephew Jesse Rupert; nieces Dakota Rupert and Ashley Sease; paternal grandmother Carol McDonald of St. Marys; aunts and uncles: Ron and Julie Rupert of Whitesboro, Texas; Roxann and Jim Lengerich of St. Marys; Sue and Dwight Wolfe of St. Marys; Lynn and Ralph Ruth of St. Marys; numerous cousins and other members of his extended family
Preceded in death by: grandparents Ernest and Jean Huddleston; grandfather John McDonald; grandfather Harry Douglas Rupert.
He was a graduate of Anna High School (Class of 1992). Prior to becoming disabled, he had worked for the AGRANA Products in Botkins and SETEX Corp. in St. Marys. His favorite pastimes included watching movies, eating delicious food and spending time with his family. He was also very fond of animals, especially his cat, "Fuzzbutton".
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Rd. (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020