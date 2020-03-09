Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Rupert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew D. Rupert


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew D. Rupert Obituary
Matthew D. Rupert, 47, of Wapakoneta, died at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 13, 1973 in St. Marys to Rusty and Vickie (Huddleston) Rupert.
He is survived by: father Rusty (Debra) Rupert of Wapakoneta; mother Vickie Lhamon of Wapakoneta; brother Clinton (Beth) Rupert of Wapakoneta; step-sister Marci (Bob) Sease of Upper Sandusky; nephew Jesse Rupert; nieces Dakota Rupert and Ashley Sease; paternal grandmother Carol McDonald of St. Marys; aunts and uncles: Ron and Julie Rupert of Whitesboro, Texas; Roxann and Jim Lengerich of St. Marys; Sue and Dwight Wolfe of St. Marys; Lynn and Ralph Ruth of St. Marys; numerous cousins and other members of his extended family
Preceded in death by: grandparents Ernest and Jean Huddleston; grandfather John McDonald; grandfather Harry Douglas Rupert.
He was a graduate of Anna High School (Class of 1992). Prior to becoming disabled, he had worked for the AGRANA Products in Botkins and SETEX Corp. in St. Marys. His favorite pastimes included watching movies, eating delicious food and spending time with his family. He was also very fond of animals, especially his cat, "Fuzzbutton".
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Rd. (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -