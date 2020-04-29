|
Matthew Joseph Knotts, 51, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1968, in Lima. Matt graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1987 and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Linda Knotts of Wapakoneta. He was blessed with two daughters, Abby (Cory) Smith of South Park, Pa., Bobbie Knotts (Tom Hahne) of White Oak, Pa., and two granddaughters, Gabriella and Gracie. Survivors also include two sisters, Julie (Tony) Huelskamp of Wapakoneta and Vicki (Eric) Janssen of Huntsville, Ala., and uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Matt was a loving son, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Graveside services will be held for the family at the Walnut Hill Cemetery near New Hampshire. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio, Building 410.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020