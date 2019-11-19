|
Rev. C. Max Andrew, age 90 of Cridersville and formerly of Buckland, passed Monday evening at Otterbein-Cridersville.
He was born July 13, 1929 in Huntington County, Ind. to the late Kenneth Carl and Edna Mae Larson Andrew. On August 29, 1948 he married Dorothy Lucille Hiner, who survives in Cridersville.
Rev. Andrew retired from the Buckland United Church of Christ where he had been a pastor for 16 years and a member. He graduated from Taylor University with a BA in Biblical Literature. After retirement, he and Dorothy wintered in Florida. He enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and camping. He loved traveling and cruising with his wife and were blessed to have traveled the world.
Also surviving are his children: Michael Alan (Christina) Andrew of Indiana; Vicki Lynn (Robert) Sunderland of Wapakoneta; Greg Vincent Andrew of Lima; four grandchildren - Staci Sunderland, Barry Andrew, Darrin Andrew, and Ryan Andrew; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law - Connie Andrew of Florida.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons - Bradley Sunderland and Jeremy Andrew; a brother - Robert Lewis Andrew.
Funeral services will begin 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Jeanette Tangeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery, Buckland. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor University or Buckland United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019