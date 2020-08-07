1/1
Maxine E. (Doseck) Scott
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine E. Scott, 84, of Wapakoneta, died 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Minster.
She was born March 19, 1936, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Ferd E. and Lettie E. (Graham) Doseck, who preceded her in death. On June 9, 1979, she married Glenn E. Scott, and he died Oct. 10, 2009.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Copeland, Sidney; step-children, Ambert (Elizabeth) Scott, Wapakoneta, Phyllis Dew, Wapakoneta; grandsons, James (Patti) Withrow, Jr., Anna, Jeremy (Jenny) Withrow, DeGraff; five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Caleb, Jimmy, Courtney, Valerie, and Eric; several nieces and nephews, including Mary Ruck, Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Joseph Copeland; a step-son, Timothy E. Scott; a grandson, Jason Withrow; and four sisters, Eileen Tschuor, Colleen Schulte, Dorothy Merricle, and Esther Burger.
Maxine retired from the Copeland Corp., Sidney. She was a 50 year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Ladies' Auxiliary,Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included puzzles, word search, and caring for her cats.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Council on Aging. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved