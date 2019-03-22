|
|
Maxine L. "Max" Christian, 67, of Wapakoneta, died 1:51 p.m., Wednesday March 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Lima, the daughter of Homer and Edwina (Cluney) Sweigart, who preceded her in death. On April 16, 1982, she married Robert W. "Bobby" Christian, and he survives.
Other survivors include four sons, Brian Koeper, St. Marys; Chris Koeper, Grove City; Bill (fiancée- Nickie Rohrbacher) Koeper; Ryan (Sondra) Christian, Lima; grandchildren, Brandon, Summer, Dalton, Nichole, Jacob, Emiley, and Tyler; a great granddaughter, Emmalyn; a sister, Becky (John) Jordan, Wapakoneta; a brother, John (Ruth) Sweigart, Wapakoneta; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James (Vicky) Christian, Lima; Charlie Christian, Hilliard; Marcella (Larry) Smith, Tampa, FL; Wilma Higginbotham, Wapakoneta; Marissa (Doug) Baldwin, Myrtle Beach, SC.
In addition to her parents, Max was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly K. Christian.
Max worked at Holloway Sportswear, Jackson Center, and the Brunswick Coffee Shop, Wapakoneta. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and a 1970 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Her hobbies included camping, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Calvary Christian Fellowship, 302 W. High St., St. Marys, with Pastor James Sweigart officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019