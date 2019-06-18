Megan Guess, 29, of Buckland, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after battling a long illness surrounded by her family.

She was born April 10, 1990, in St. Marys, the daughter of Dan and Judy Guess. Megan is survived by her daughter, Remington Guess. She was a 2009 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She spent her junior and senior years at Apollo Career Center studying cosmetology. Megan loved her daughter, family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Megan is survived by her two sisters, Kayla Guess of Buckland, Danielle Guess of Piqua; and two half-brothers Kaleb and Korey Guess of Indiana. She is also survived by her father Dan (Nancy) Guess of Indiana and her mother Judy Guess of Buckland. Megan enjoyed spending time with her daughter, watching her grow up and learn new things. She also enjoyed fishing, going to the rodeo, Eldora Speedway and Limaland Motorsports Park. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and her two dogs, Elle and Sadie. Megan also had a dog named Gracie who she loved dearly.

A celebration of life service will be at Bethlehem Christian Union Church in Buckland, Ohio on June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kent Place officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Megan's GoFundMe account to assist her family and future expenses for her daughter. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary