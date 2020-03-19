Home

Melba Anna Elizabeth (Schierholt) Idle


1922 - 2020
Melba Anna Elizabeth (Schierholt) Idle Obituary
Melba Anna Elizabeth Idle, age 98, formerly of Wapakoneta, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living in Lancaster.
She was born Feb. 10, 1922, in Mercer County, northwest of New Bremen, to Frank and Emma (Heitman) Schierholt who preceded her in death. She was married to Frank H. Idle on June 6, 1943 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta.
She is survived by two sons: Gary (Bonnie) Idle, Lorton, Va. and Robert (Michal) Idle, Johnstown. Her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Chenoweth, survives in Lancaster. She has eight grandchildren: David (Kristin) Idle, Mendham, N.J.; Jessica (Paul) Picard, Tampa, Fla.; Jay Idle, Changchun City, Jilin Province, China; Jerrod (Katherine) Idle, Harlingen, Texas; Jeremy (Mandi) Idle, Westerville; Mathew Rohner, Lancaster; Rachel Chenoweth, Lancaster; and Rebecca (Alex) Bruhn, Lancaster. She is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband who passed away Sept. 14, 1977; her parents; four sisters: Carmine Schaefer, Edna Nieter, Helen Schierholt and Ellen Huckeriede; two brothers: Willis Schierholt and Dennis Schierholt.
She graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1939. She attended beauty school in Toledo. After graduation, she went to work for Myrtle Idle's Beauty Salon. She and Frank took over the family business where Melba worked until she retired in 1987. She was a very active member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta. She was also a member of the woman's club, Eastern Star and Soroptimist club. Her pastimes included reading, doing puzzles, playing Bridge and Pinochle. She enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and camping in Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta at a later date. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020
