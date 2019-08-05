|
|
Michael B. "Mike" Gerstner, 64, of Wapakoneta passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1954 in Lima, to Harold and Marie (Greve) Gerstner. His father preceded in death and his mother survives in Wapakoneta. On Nov. 28, 1980, he married Dava M. Foland and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include four children, Chad McCoy, Bobbi Jo (Robert) Briggs, Danielle Gerstner, Michael B. Gerstner Jr.; three grandchildren, James McCoy, Andrew Briggs, Phoebe Briggs; two brothers, Charles and Tony; a sister, Brenda; and an aunt, Gertrude Kondriack.
Mike was a 1975 graduate of Botkins High School. He was a lifelong farmer raising beef cattle and was a member of the Auglaize County Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed hunting, stock car racing, and helping 4-H youth at the county fair.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Fryburg. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to the Auglaize County Cattlemen's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019