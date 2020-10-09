Michael Robert Niese, age 72, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH due to COVID-19.

He was born on December 13, 1947 in Lima, OH to Robert and Eula (Heinl) Niese. Michael enjoyed skiing, boating, wood working, hunting and scuba diving. He was also a big fan of the Reds, the Bengals, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his sisters, Sonia (David) Stroh, and Lora (Jim) Brown. Mike will also be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Sarah (Tom) Lipps, Jonathan (Ashley) Stroh, Amy (Clint) Bailey, Emily (Andy) Nentwich, Kevin Brown, Megan Brown, and six great nieces and nephews, Noah Lipps, Evan Lipps, Annalise Lipps, Emmaline Lipps, Beau Bailey and Oliver Nentwich. He is preceded in death by his mother Eula Mae Niese, and father, Robert Niese.

Mike was a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph School. He attended Raedel College in Mechanical Design Technology. Mike served in the United States Army in the Military Police Battalion at Fort Bragg. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta and the American Legion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. A private family visitation will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.

A livestream of the funeral mass can be accessed at the Eley Funeral Home And Crematory Facebook page.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, CDP Covid-19 Response Fund, or St. Jude's Hospital.







