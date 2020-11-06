Michael W. Weiler, 70, of Wapakoneta, died at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH.
He was born March 31, 1950 in Celina, OH to Richard B. and Betty J. (Cotterman) Weiler.
On December 30, 2005 he married Amy Roediger -Bowersock, who died November 4, 2020.
Survivors include daughter Jessica (Manny) Atienzo of St. Marys; step-son Jason (Stacy) Bowersock of Wapakoneta; step-son Jeremy (Holly) Bowersock of Wapakoneta; step-daughter Julie (Toby) Bair, Cherubusco, IN; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Tom Weiler of St. Marys; sister Deb (Dale) Miller of St. Marys; brother Kim (Pat) Weiler of St. Marys; sister Sherry (Jerry) Willrath of St. Marys and sister Jammie Siemer of Wapakoneta.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Betty Weiler; wife Amy Bowersock; son Michael "Buck" Weiler, Jr.; sister Betty Diane Hecht; brother Joseph Weiler
He had worked as an electrician for Gilbert Construction Co. in Lima, OH and was also a self-employed truck driver for many years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was particularly fond of teaching children how to fish.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday November 9, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys.
Visitation will be held 2 - 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social-distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Dept. of Health.