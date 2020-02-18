Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Leffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris E. Leffel


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris E. Leffel Obituary
Morris E. Leffel, 88, of Wapakoneta, died 2:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born Oct. 8, 1931, the son of Walter and Violet (Truesdale) Leffel, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 26, 1954, he married Juanita J. Richardson, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Lynn (Ted) Rupert, Wapakoneta, Neil (Cheryl Semer) Leffel, Lima; a son-in-law, Kel Welch, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Tonia (Rich) Metz, Nicole (Brock) Douglas, Stephanie Hardison, Kylie (Eli) Acheson, Taylor Rupert, K.C. (Jeana) Welch, Kendall Welch; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Leffel, St. Marys, Tom (Ann) Leffel, New Knoxville, Carolyn (Roger - deceased) Bambauer, New Knoxville, Marilyn (James) Lauth, St. Marys, Linda (Ned - deceased) Niemeyer, New Knoxville, Sharon (Steve - deceased) Kruse, New Knoxville, Joyce (Don - deceased; Jim - deceased) Meyer-Raterman, Botkins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marianne (Kel) Welch; sisters, Quetora (Kenneth - deceased) Stout, Lila (Robert - deceased) Lauth; and a brother, Larry (Sharon) Leffel.
Morris was a carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local #372, and worked for Peterson Construction, Tuttle Construction, Stedke Construction, and Stinebaugh Construction. He was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ and the American Legion, Post #444, New Knoxville. Morris was an OSU Buckeye fan. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, mowing the yard, and woodworking; although, his real pride and joy were his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Morris served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Pastors Adrian Sunday and Dennis Gaertner officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the New Knoxville Veterans. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ or the American Legion, Post #444. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -