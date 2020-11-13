1/
Murl O. Rich
1940 - 2020
Murl O. Rich, 80, of Wapakoneta, died Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 12, 1940, in Allen County, KY, the son of Teddus and Ethyl (Terril) Rich, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 22, 1982, he married C. Roberta "Bobbi" Welch, and she survives.
Other survivors include five children, Brenda (Dale) Baldwin, Waterloo, IN, Jeff (Nanci) Rich, O'Fallon, MO, Julie (Craig) Wisener, Wapakoneta, Steve (Shantell) Stoodt, Jenera, OH and Christine Spicer, Wapakoneta; 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Cleta (Harold) Clary, Elwood, IN.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Calvin, and Gene Rich.
Murl worked as a tool and die maker with several companies including Superior Tool Co. in Kenton, OH. He served in the U.S. Army, with the military police. He was a member of the NRA.
In accordance with Murl's wishes, there are no public services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
