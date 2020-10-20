Nancy Jane (Brading) Van Skiver, 87, of Wapakoneta, died Monday at 12:50 a.m., October 19, 2020 at the Greens at Lima Convalescent Home of Lima, Ohio.
She was born April 10, 1933, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Carl and Pauline (Lanning) Brading who preceded her in death. On June 9, 1951, she married Robert Joseph Van Skiver who preceded her in death on October 16, 2018.
She was the mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of three daughters, three sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren who survive her. They include Debra (Bob) Shenk, Robin (Mike) Klock, Julie (Mark) Sislowski; grandchildren, Ryan Shenk, Courtney Shenk, Braden Shenk, Christopher (Heather) Monday, Nolan Klock, Makenzie (Rex) Azbell, Luke Sislowski, Isaak Sislowski, Kaleb Sislowski, Rebekah (Sean) McLeod, Mikaela Sislowski; and three great grandchildren, Mabel, Pascal and Sabine Monday. Other survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky Kohlreiser, and Judy (Wayne) Kentner and Don Richardson.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Richardson, Sally (Roger) Moellenkamp and Dick Kohlreiser, mother and father-in-law, Helen and Harry Van Skiver, two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary (Bud) Zeits and Jeanne (Dutch) Shuster.
Our mom and dad owned and operated Bob's West End Market, later on becoming Van Skiver's Deli and Yogurt Shoppe, which included catering. They were located at the corner of Pearl and Buchanan streets for thirty years after purchasing Wahrer's Market in 1962. They became well known for the care they put into the food they prepared, especially their potato salad.
Mom was an active member of the First English Lutheran Church in Wapakoneta. She enjoyed being in the choir and doing funeral dinners and the Lenten Luncheon. She served in the Junior Service League, Soroptimist and the Helen Hunt Club, and she and Dad were members of the Wapakoneta Country Club. Mom was the 1951 homecoming queen and graduate of Blume High School. Mom and Dad were judges of the Minster Octoberfest Parade for 25 years. Mom also loved to play cards including the game of bridge, she was in several card clubs with her lifelong friends.
We wish to thank the sweet ladies that took care of mom with patience, understanding and love. We thank Kerry Rotroff, Penny Welch, Linda McCune, Deb Armentrout, Shirley Place, Christine Briggs, Sandy Koch, Connie Briggs and Roberta Pass.
A private funeral for the family, because of the covid threat, will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Our family requests no flowers or gifts. We appreciate your thoughts, love and especially your prayers. Any memorial contributions, given to honor mom, may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society or the First English Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.