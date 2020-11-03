Dr. Nancy (Brands) Wright, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 after complications from a stroke, surrounded by the love of her friends and family.
Nancy was born June 6, 1945, in Wapakoneta. She graduated from St. Joseph School in 1963.
She is survived by her friends and family in Colorado and Florida: a brother, Marty Brands in Kemp, Texas, sisters Norma Wanek in Seminole, FL and Carolyn Radtke in Palm Coast, FL, along with nieces and nephews.
Nancy devoted her adult life to being an educator and champion for children. She was a teacher, principal, central office administrator and superintendent.
Nancy served in varied leadership positions in Colorado Springs District 11, Colorado Department of Education, and Littleton Public Schools.She served as superintendent of schools in Manitou Springs School District 14, Fort Collins School District, Falcon School District 49, and Big Bear School District in California.
Nancy's vision of excellence for all children made her a star among her peers. There are literally thousands of students who benefited from Nancy's dedication and commitment. She believed that every child should be given the opportunity to follow their dreams and hope for the future. Her devotion to students, staff, and community made her an inspirational educator. Those of us who knew Nancy cherish our memories of her positive energy and love of children!
Nancy retired to Palm Coast, FL to be closer to her family and the beach she loved. She enjoyed spending time wth family and friends, walking on the beach, reading, listening to music, shopping and treating herself to a daily Starbucks where the staff knew her by name. Nancy traveled to several countries in Europe, including France and Italy. Her favorite place was Paris, having made three trips there. Upon her return she would say, "I could move there! I love Paris!"
Nancy considered Colorado her home. Even after moving to the beach she enjoyed so much, she made yearly trips back to spend time with friends and former colleagues in Colorado. This April, Nancy returned home to spend her final days near her beloved mountains and Colorado friends and family. It was her final trip home. We will all miss this intelligent, creative and vibrant woman who brought happiness, love and her contagious laughter wherever she went.
A celebration of life will be held for Nancy Wright in Palm Coast in December and Spring of 2021 in Colorado Springs. A contribution in Nancy's name can be made to the charity of your choice
.
"What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us."
- Helen Keller.