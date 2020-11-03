Nancy was definitely the most delightful friend anyone could want. How fortunate that when I came to Fremont Elementary School in 1977, Nancy took me under her wing. Her laughter still echoes as we used to chat before and after school.



I still remember she was Pattern 3 as we were in year-round schools. Though her career took her to executive positions, she was the same Nancy: a mentor, educator, friend and peacemaker. Like many relationships, we lost touch when she moved, yet her presence is still in the hearts and minds whose lives she touched. The thousands of students and families who she supported never forgot the respect, and kindness she shared. Every child had a gift and Nancy made sure they knew it.



I could write a book about how fortunate I was she touched my life, yet everyone could. Thank you, Nancy, for being someone who will always live in my heart, for helping me to grow as a speech-language pathologist, and for adding sweetness to my life.



You will be missed, my Fremont Firebird Friend.



Love,



Jeannie



Jeanne Williams

Friend