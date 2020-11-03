1/1
Nancy (Brands) Wright
1945 - 2020
Dr. Nancy (Brands) Wright, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 after complications from a stroke, surrounded by the love of her friends and family.
Nancy was born June 6, 1945, in Wapakoneta. She graduated from St. Joseph School in 1963.
She is survived by her friends and family in Colorado and Florida: a brother, Marty Brands in Kemp, Texas, sisters Norma Wanek in Seminole, FL and Carolyn Radtke in Palm Coast, FL, along with nieces and nephews.
Nancy devoted her adult life to being an educator and champion for children. She was a teacher, principal, central office administrator and superintendent.
Nancy served in varied leadership positions in Colorado Springs District 11, Colorado Department of Education, and Littleton Public Schools.She served as superintendent of schools in Manitou Springs School District 14, Fort Collins School District, Falcon School District 49, and Big Bear School District in California.
Nancy's vision of excellence for all children made her a star among her peers. There are literally thousands of students who benefited from Nancy's dedication and commitment. She believed that every child should be given the opportunity to follow their dreams and hope for the future. Her devotion to students, staff, and community made her an inspirational educator. Those of us who knew Nancy cherish our memories of her positive energy and love of children!
Nancy retired to Palm Coast, FL to be closer to her family and the beach she loved. She enjoyed spending time wth family and friends, walking on the beach, reading, listening to music, shopping and treating herself to a daily Starbucks where the staff knew her by name. Nancy traveled to several countries in Europe, including France and Italy. Her favorite place was Paris, having made three trips there. Upon her return she would say, "I could move there! I love Paris!"
Nancy considered Colorado her home. Even after moving to the beach she enjoyed so much, she made yearly trips back to spend time with friends and former colleagues in Colorado. This April, Nancy returned home to spend her final days near her beloved mountains and Colorado friends and family. It was her final trip home. We will all miss this intelligent, creative and vibrant woman who brought happiness, love and her contagious laughter wherever she went.
A celebration of life will be held for Nancy Wright in Palm Coast in December and Spring of 2021 in Colorado Springs. A contribution in Nancy's name can be made to the charity of your choice.
"What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us."
- Helen Keller.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
October 29, 2020
She was such a generous, special lady and great Superintendent. She was always there to support us in school District 49 Transportation with our charity program Santa’s Toy Express. She was a calming force in our district when we were trying to come out of some dark times. I will never forget her smile. RIP Nancy!
R J Berry
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Onward to your new heavenly adventure dear lady! I can never thank you enough for the goodness you brought to my life and to so many others!! M
Maggie Lopez
Family
October 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of serving as general counsel for Nancy when she was superintendent jin Manitou Springs and Falcon. She was very bright, hard working and always seemed to have a smile on her face. I'm very sad to learn of her passing.
Kelly Dude
Friend
October 26, 2020
Thank you Nancy for all your love, generosity, support and most of all your friendship.
I’m glad Maggie, Barb and myself brought you back home to Colorado, this is where you wanted to be. Fly high my friend.
RIP Fancy Nancy, you were admired by so many! ❤
Melissa McElhaney
Family
October 25, 2020
I am so very sad to hear this! She was one in a million! I consider myself very fortunate that I got to work with her in Manitou!
Jari Sims
Coworker
October 25, 2020
We all Loved her and will miss her!! Rest In Peace my dear friend
Barb Abrams
Family
October 25, 2020
Nancy was such a wonderful mentor and leader for her staff. She was truly a special person. So smart and capable and abundantly positive. I will really miss her.
Joleen Schaake
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Nancy was definitely the most delightful friend anyone could want. How fortunate that when I came to Fremont Elementary School in 1977, Nancy took me under her wing. Her laughter still echoes as we used to chat before and after school.

I still remember she was Pattern 3 as we were in year-round schools. Though her career took her to executive positions, she was the same Nancy: a mentor, educator, friend and peacemaker. Like many relationships, we lost touch when she moved, yet her presence is still in the hearts and minds whose lives she touched. The thousands of students and families who she supported never forgot the respect, and kindness she shared. Every child had a gift and Nancy made sure they knew it.

I could write a book about how fortunate I was she touched my life, yet everyone could. Thank you, Nancy, for being someone who will always live in my heart, for helping me to grow as a speech-language pathologist, and for adding sweetness to my life.

You will be missed, my Fremont Firebird Friend.

Love,

Jeannie
Jeanne Williams
Friend
