Nathaniel Roger Neal
2020 - 2020
Nathaniel Roger Neal was born November 24, 2020 at 6:49 am and returned Home on November 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm, in his parents' arms.  He is the eldest son of Grant & Brooke Neal, of Wapakoneta.
Nathaniel is survived by an extended family that loves him dearly, his grandparents, Mark and Michelle Neal of Nashport, Terry & Theresa Schnipke of Columbus Grove; great-grandparents Betty Miller of Wapakoneta, Arnold and Emma Neal of Lima, Doug and Mary Jane Mullenhour of Delphos, and Norbert and Rita Schnipke of Ottoville; a maternal uncle, Brent (Bethany) Schnipke and two cousins, Everett and Peter Schnipke; two paternal uncles and three aunts, Nathaniel Reed Neal, Abigail Neal, Catherine Neal, Erik Neal, and Emma Neal, all of Nashport; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and second cousins.
 Nathaniel was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Roger L. Miller, for whom he is named; and close family friend, Ben Welker.
 Genesis 22:1: ". . . for now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me."
 Nathaniel's family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the Ohio State University NICU Unit for their valuing of human life, no matter how small, and their tireless commitment to giving Nathaniel's family precious hours with him. 
 A private service for family and close friends will be held, with Pastor Doug Boquist officiating.  Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.  A memorial fund has been established in Nathaniel's name to cover medical expenses.  Donations can be made at Superior Credit Union.  Any remaining funds will be donated to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Ohio State University Medical Center.  The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with the arrangements.  Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
